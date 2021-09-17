 
Friday September 17, 2021
Marks & Spencer shuts French stores on Brexit fallout

World

AFP
September 17, 2021

LONDON: British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Thursday it planned to shut more than half its stores in France with Brexit affecting supplies of fresh and chilled products. Announcing the closure of 11 out of 20 franchise stores, the food-to-clothing retailer said in a statement that "the lengthy and complex export processes... following the UK’s exit from the European Union are significantly constraining" supplies.

