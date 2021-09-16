LAHORE:Around 21 dengue patients have been reported across the province in last 24 hours; 18 patients reported from Lahore, two from Rawalpindi and one from Mianwali. During this year, total 340 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 257 patients have been reported from Lahore.
