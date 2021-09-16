LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern parts of the country while a weak westerly wave was also present over north western areas of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 26.4°C.