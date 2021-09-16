LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said weak monsoon currents were penetrating southern parts of the country while a weak westerly wave was also present over north western areas of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 26.4°C.
LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority has restored the Alamgiri Gate and Temple of Loh located inside the Lahore...
LAHORE: Secretary Information & Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that the access to information about...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Sarwat Shahzadi received PhD degree in the...
LAHORE:Provincial Livestock Department, on Wednesday, has launched Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release project to control...
KARACHI:A young labourer lost his life in a fire that erupted at a warehouse in the Manghopir area on Wednesday....
Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University has successfully secured U.S.-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants...