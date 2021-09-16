Inam thanks sports authorities

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Inam Butt thanked the sports authorities on Wednesday, saying without their help he would not have been able to win two back-to-back medals in Greece and Italy.

Inam on September 3 won a gold medal in the Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and another gold in its Greece leg the other day.

“The Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) set up our camp in which we prepared well. The Punjab Sports Board (PSB) provided us with the best facilities in Gujranwala. I’m thankful for the support of other organisations, including the Pakistan Olympic Association,” he said.

Inam revealed that IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza was the first one to congratulate him. He also hailed support of Pakistan government in getting him Greece visa while he was in Italy.