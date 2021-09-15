Two held with 491 fake passports

JHANG: Police have arrested two accused and recovered 491 fake passports and other documents from them which were being used for travelling abroad.
It was disclosed by DPO Sarfraz Khan while talking to reporters here. He said that Kot Shakir police during a successful raid arrested two accused and recovered 491 fake passports, visa stickers and other documents.
The accused during an initial investigation confessed that they were running a business to send people abroad on bogus visas, he said. DPO Sarfraz said that the accused and the recovered material would be handed over to the FIA for further investigation.
