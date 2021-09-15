SC allows CDA labour union to hold referendum

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday allowed Capital Development Authority (CDA) labour union for holding referendum.
A three-member SC bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case filed by Aman Ullah group of CDA, seeking holding elections to determine the Collective Bargaining Agent.
During the course of proceedings, the counsel for CDA said that the CDA labour union referendum would be held on September 17. He said that any reservations in the current case should be considered after the referendum. The bench remarked that labour union’s appeal would be heard after referendum on September 17. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned until first week of October.
