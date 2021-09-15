People urged to help end blood feuds, fight drugs

PESHAWAR: Gatherings were held across the provincial capital and other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create awareness among the people to help end blood feuds and discourage the use of drugs.

Khuli Katchehris were held in City, Cantt, Rural and Saddar divisions of the capital city where senior police officers urged the public to discourage display of arms, use of drugs and make efforts for settling hundreds of disputes that claimed precious lives.

An official said the divisional SPs of Peshawar and district police officers across KP had been tasked with creating awareness among the people against social evils, particularly blood feuds, display of arms and use of ice, heroin and other drugs.

An official said SP Cantt Zunair Cheema addressed a gathering in Saddar while SP City Atiq Shah spoke at an event in Paharipura.

The officers asked the elders and the people to help raise awareness about the use of drugs.

The official asked the ex-nazims, religious scholars, prayer leaders and elders to help settle disputes in their localities and discourage arms display and use of ice and heroin.

DSP Malik Habib and DSP Shahjehan addressed functions in Saddar division while DSP Luqman Khan and Amir Mohammad held meetings in Hayatabad.

Many families in Peshawar and other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are engaged in long-drawn blood feuds that started over petty issues, which have claimed scores of lives.

Some of these heavily armed groups are alleged to have been involved in crimes, besides backing outlaws engaged in land grabbing and harassing innocent people.

Influential families and individuals support the outlaws in an effort to use them for their own interests.

After being engaged in enmities for years, they are unable to do jobs and businesses to provide for their families.

This makes them indulge in unlawful activities to manage their expenses.

The feuds prevent their children from pursuing their education. So, they are encouraged to learn how to use weapons. The blood feuds create a sense of insecurity among other people.