39m people vaccinated in Punjab: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that over 39 million people had been vaccinated in the province so far.

During her visit to an event organised at Expo Centre by US Consulate General, Lahore, the health minister said around 50 per cent population in Lahore had been vaccinated. US Consul General in Lahore William K Makaneole and the health minister visited the Pfizer vaccine counter at Expo Centre and appreciated the vaccination arrangements there.

Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jehangir, Lahore CEO Health and other officials were also present. The health minister said, “Pakistan and the United States enjoy longstanding friendship. We are grateful to the US for support in Pfizer vaccine. Currently over 87 per cent new hospital admissions are from among the unvaccinated people. Further, among the patients under treatment at ICUs of public sector hospitals, over 95 per cent are unvaccinated. It has become extremely important for everyone to get vaccinated. Everyone above 17 years of age must get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. As per vision of Prime Minister of Imran Khan, we are trying to get everyone vaccinated. Vaccination services are being scaled up in Punjab. I express gratitude to US Consul General Mr. William K Makaneole for this vaccination event.”

US Counsel General William K Makaneole said the US government donated 320,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for Lahore on September 10. He said more than 300,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were earlier sent for Multan and Faisalabad. He said the US was meeting its commitment on support for Pakistan. So far, he added, the US government had donated 15 million doses to Pakistan. He said in partnership with COVAX the US was providing support in vaccination to different countries of the world. He thanked the Punjab health minister. He appreciated the arrangements for vaccination at Expo Centre.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid said in an important message to people that the government was providing free vaccination for 15 to 18 years age group and people must not pay anyone for vaccination of this age group.

She said paid vaccination was only for booster dose as per the government directions and people may contact 1033 for any guidelines. diarrhea: Yasmin Rashid Tuesday emphasised the need to increase intake of ORS and zinc for children to control diarrhea-related child mortality in Punjab.

Speaking as chief guest at launch ceremony of Diarrhea Management Project by a private company, the health minister said that Pakistan lost thousands of lives of children every year due to diarrhea. The health minister said, “I appreciate this great initiative by Greenstar Social Marketing for health of children. According to WHO, a number of diarrhea-related deaths can be prevented by use of ORS. Greenstar SM shall train over 3,000 healthcare providers and 200 community mobilisers. After training, the community mobilisers shall provide door-to-door awareness to mothers.