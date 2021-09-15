 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Spain to curb power prices

World

AFP
September 15, 2021

MADRID: Spain’s left-wing government approved on Tuesday a fresh package of measures, including a tax cut, to curb soaring household electricity bills that have hurt businesses and angered voters. Under the so-called "shock plan" passed by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s cabinet, a special electricity tax will drop to 0.5 percent -- the minimum allowed by European Union Rules -- from 5.1 percent until the end of the year.

