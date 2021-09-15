Spain to curb power prices

MADRID: Spain’s left-wing government approved on Tuesday a fresh package of measures, including a tax cut, to curb soaring household electricity bills that have hurt businesses and angered voters. Under the so-called "shock plan" passed by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s cabinet, a special electricity tax will drop to 0.5 percent -- the minimum allowed by European Union Rules -- from 5.1 percent until the end of the year.
WASHINGTON: A transgender woman who led a militia called The White Rabbits has been sentenced to 53 years in prison...
LONDON: The trauma of Sri Lanka´s civil war, apartheid in South Africa, racial injustice, and the "absurdities" of...
GENEVA: The upsurge in violence in Syria, combined with its plummeting economy, is making life increasingly bleak for...
SINGAPORE: China´s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday during a Southeast...
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting...
LONDON: The painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother, has died at the age of...