Pipeline laid for Kehkashan water supply scheme

Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has laid down over 27,000 feet pipeline for Kehkashan water supply scheme.

According to a WASA spokesman, eight tube wells had been installed under the project. Under this scheme, construction of two ground water storage tanks and two overhead water tanks was in full swing while work on the remaining water supply lines would also be started as the funds would be released.

The scheme would be completed within the scheduled time frame. He informed that a summary for formation of Project Management Unit had been sent to the Punjab government for implementation of the project for obtaining water from Chahan Dam.

He expressed the hope that after its approval, work on the project would be started this year. Six Union Councils of PP-12 and 13 would be supplied six million gallons water per day. Among the new schemes, tenders were being held for more than 20 schemes while pre-qualification of firms for major schemes was underway, he added. He said WASA vice chairman had directed the authorities concerned to focus on private housing societies to recover water charges.