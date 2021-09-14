Judges’ appointment, transfer: Judgment reserved on admissibility of plea

LAHORE:Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved judgment on the admissibility of a petition seeking elimination of the government’s role in appointment and transfer of judges in the special courts administered by the government.

A lawyer has challenged the constitutional legitimacy of the government's role in the appointment and transfer of judges in ex-cadre courts. The petitioner said that government interference in the appointment and transfer of judges in these courts is against the independence of the judiciary. The federal government objected to names of judges forwarded by the LHC for appointment of national accountability courts. Raising objections of the federal government is interference into judicial affairs and an attack on the independence of the judiciary. The administrative and judicial affairs of the judges of these courts should be subordinated to the Lahore High Court. The federal and provincial governments should also be directed to amend the laws pertaining to special courts, the petitioner pleaded.

notices to CAA DG, others: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents, including the DG Civil Aviation Authority, on a contempt petition against the non-resumption of flight operation at Walton Airport despite a court order. On behalf of the petitioners, Advocate Zia Haider Rizvi appeared before Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and stated that the court had allowed the resumption of the flight operation at Walton Airport for eight weeks. Despite the court order, the flying operation was not resumed. Contempt of court action should be taken against the responsible persons, including the CAA DG, he pleaded.

civil judges: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued transfers and postings among 73 senior civil judges in Punjab. The judges have been asked to assume charge at their new place of posting on or before September 16.