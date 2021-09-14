Time to devise strategy for farmers’ training: Salman

LAHORE: Adviser to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs, Planning and Development Dr Salman Shah presided over a video link meeting for rationalisation and restructuring of Agriculture Department at Chief Minister’s Office here on Monday.

Provincial Minister Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi, Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gellani, Head of CM Special Monitoring Unit Faisal Asif and Director General Agriculture (extension and adaptive) wing Dr Anjum Ali also participated in the meeting.

The committee reviewed problems being faced by the Agriculture Department and to determine its responsibilities, capacity building measures. During the meeting, under Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 rationalization, restructuring plans and proposals were also discussed.

Provincial Minister Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi while addressing the meeting said the Agriculture Department extension wing was focusing on resource mobilisation and establishment of modern union councils with the collaboration of the banking sector. He said that the collaboration between government and banks has led to an investment in the field of agriculture resulting increase in production of crops per acre. It is satisfying that Pakistani progressive farmers were producing better crop yield per acre compared to other countries, the Minister added. Hussain Jahanian said the Agriculture Department should provide training facilities to prepare skilled labour like TEVTA. Advisor to CM on Economic Affairs, Planning and development Dr Salman Shah said federal government is planning to get the set targets achieved from every district of Punjab. He stressed the need to enhance departmental capabilities and to devise a strategy for training of the farmers. Agriculture sector is the backbone of the economy and a big source of national income and the government was pursuing the policy to equip better resources and machinery to the farmers, he added.

Earlier, Director General Agriculture gave briefing about the departmental performance and overall working and ongoing development projects of the Agriculture Department.