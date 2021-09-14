Woman commits suicide

LAHORE: A 20-year old woman committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in the Naseerabad area on Monday. Reportedly, the victim “N” was frustrated due to her personal reasons. On the day of the incident, she was so depressed that she swallowed the poisonous pills. Her condition deteriorated and the victim was shifted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Scuffle claims life: A 50-year old woman lost her life during a scuffle at home in the Shahdara police limits on Monday. The victim Razia Bibi, a resident of Ladhay Shah, had a dispute with the family women on a domestic issue. During the scuffle, a woman pushed the woman. She fell down from stairs and received injuries. The victim was shifted to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue.

Firing: Two suspects involved in firing in the air after the victory in Cantonment Board elections have been arrested.The arrested suspects have been identified as Umar and Imran. The suspects on Sunday had resorted to firing in the air after the victory in Cantonment elections. A video had gone viral. Police taking cognizance of the matter arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 952 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, three people died, whereas 1,045 were injured. Out of this, 631 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.