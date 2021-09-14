 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Five dengue cases reported

Lahore

September 14, 2021

LAHORE:Around five dengue patients have been reported across the province in last 24 hours. Four patients reported from Lahore and one from Rawalpindi. During this year, total 314 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals in Punjab.

