Five dengue cases reported

LAHORE:Around five dengue patients have been reported across the province in last 24 hours. Four patients reported from Lahore and one from Rawalpindi. During this year, total 314 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals in Punjab.
LAHORE:A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Staff Federation called on the negotiating committee set up by...
LAHORE:Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved judgment on the admissibility of a...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way swiftly, under which surveillance...
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organised an awareness lecture “Recent Trends in Teaching of...
LAHORE:A three-day international conference on “Environment and Sustainable Development” on Monday began at the...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority and Walled City of Lahore Authority have agreed to work together for the...