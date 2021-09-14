Three suspects held for murder of cab driver

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested three members of a gang that had allegedly killed a driver from Islamabad after snatching cab from him

Superintendent of Police (Rural ), Sajjad Khan, told reporters that three people had rented the cab of one Asad Ullah Munir from Islamabad a few days back. The Islamabad police lodged a case after the driver went missing.

The body of the driver was later recovered from Peshawar. The deceased, 26, was the sole breadwinner of the family and the only support of his widow mother who used to drive a cab after his duty as a government employee. Several people on social media had asked Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan to help arrest the accused.