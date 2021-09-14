Couple shot dead in Bara

BARA: A couple was killed by unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Monday, local and official sources said.
The sources said a 76-year-old Azbar Khan and his wife were asleep at home when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in the Alamgudar area, killing them on the spot. The locals informed the police and rescue 1122 team reached the place. The bodies were shifted to Dogra hospital for an autopsy.The motives behind the killing could not be ascertained while the police lodged a case against unknown accused.
