The right way ahead

This refers to the article ‘Losing hope’ (September 12) by Aimen Siddiqui. I strongly condone the views of the writer. The Single National Curriculum (SNC) will hinder Pakistan’s progress in the modern world.
The incumbent government needs to realise that the education sector should always be a source of progressive ideas and that abolishing English-medium schools will be detrimental to this effort. The PTI-led government should realise that English is an international language and that the need of the hour is to improve substandard schools and books instead of downgrading the good ones.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
