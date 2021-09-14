Taliban claim seizing $6m, gold bricks from Amrullah’s residence

KABUL: In a now-viral video, the Taliban have claimed that they have seized up to six million dollars and about 15 bricks of gold from the residence of former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh, reported The Khaama Press News Agency on Monday.

However, no comments have been received from Amrullah Saleh in this regard. Last week, the ousted Afghan government’s ambassador to Tajikistan had said Panjshiri leader Ahmad Shah Massoud and Amrullah Saleh had not fled Afghanistan and their resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban.

Zahir Aghbar, envoy to Dushanbe under the government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference in Tajikistan's capital that he was in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders were out of general communication for security reasons.

"I am in constant contact with Amrullah Saleh, who is currently in Panjshir and running the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan's government," he had said.