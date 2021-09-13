Swimming in Islamabad

It is quite astonishing that certain roads of the posh sectors of Islamabad (F7, F6, E11, and F11) begin to resemble rivers even after light showers of rain. One can actually see vehicles floating in the water. Such an undesired situation was not to be witnessed in the past, but now monsoons wreak havoc on the roads of the capital city. This is mainly because of an extremely poor system of water disposal on most roads and a lack of attention from relevant department. The authorities concerned need to look in to this grave issue and should take prompt action to remedy the problem once and for all.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad