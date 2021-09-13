WB team visits Tarbela Dam

HARIPUR: A five-member delegation of the World Bank visited Tarbela dam here on Sunday.

The delegation was led by the country director, WB, Najy Benhassine and it reviewed the progress on the 5th extension project.

Director Civil 5th Extension project, Faisal Hayat, briefed the delegation on the progress of the project and apprised them about the recent award of civil, electric and mechanical work of the project that would be completed within the stipulated time.

The WAPDA officials also briefed the delegation about the current and power generation capacities. The delegation also visited the 4th extension project area of the Tarbela dam on this occasion.

The World Bank and Infrastructure Investment Bank were the main funding agencies of the project.