WB team visits Tarbela Dam

HARIPUR: A five-member delegation of the World Bank visited Tarbela dam here on Sunday.
The delegation was led by the country director, WB, Najy Benhassine and it reviewed the progress on the 5th extension project.
Director Civil 5th Extension project, Faisal Hayat, briefed the delegation on the progress of the project and apprised them about the recent award of civil, electric and mechanical work of the project that would be completed within the stipulated time.
The WAPDA officials also briefed the delegation about the current and power generation capacities. The delegation also visited the 4th extension project area of the Tarbela dam on this occasion.
The World Bank and Infrastructure Investment Bank were the main funding agencies of the project.
Pakistan has faced a double whammy in the perception domain: the West thinks we are too close and have huge leverage...
BUNER: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district president and former advisor Sarzamin Khan and former candidate for...
JAMRUD: Twelve persons were injured when a coach heading to Tirah valley met with an accident in Mehraban Killay of...
HARIPUR: Vice Chancellor University of Haripur Prof Anwarul Hasan Gilani has said that many employees have been...
PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the public complaints regarding the hiring of nurses for the healthcare facilities in the...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga, an alliance of various political parties, traders and civil society members, has...