Terrible teachers

The Makran division consists of three huge districts: Kech, Punjgur, and Gwadar, none of which has qualified and trained teachers in primary schools.
Underqualified and untrained teachers are a risk to a whole generation. This problem should not be ignored and only competent and qualified teachers who are appointed by fair means should be allowed to teach children.
Atta Nazeer
Gwadar
