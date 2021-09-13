CCPO visits police station

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to Qila Gujar Singh police station on Sunday. He checked the record register, arsenal and treasury records. He sought clarification from SDPO Qila Gujar Singh on the incomplete record and gave him five days to complete the record. He reprimanded SHO Qila Gujar Singh for not compiling the record and gave two days to him to improve the sanitation situation. He also checked the record of pending applications on the front desk.