316 POs arrested in August

LAHORE:Vehari police arrested 316 proclaimed offenders, 312 drug dealers and 266 illegal arms dealers during the month of August.
At least 300 cases of crime against property were traced and 66 members of 21 gangs were arrested. Around 24 cases were registered against violation of Loudspeaker Act, 50 cases against violation of Tenancy Act, 372 cases against over speeding, 379 cases against power theft, 50 cases against firework, 25 cases against bogus number plate, 8 cases against open sale of petrol, 14 cases against substandard cylinders in vehicles, 3 cases against display of arms, 6 cases against Sheesha smoking and 23 cases were registered against gambling.
Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police while checking speed limits through cameras, issued 2,100 fine tickets to road...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to Qila Gujar Singh police station on Sunday. He checked...
LAHORE:In its major anti-quackery operation last week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed four hospitals and 92...
Rawalpindi: The cycle of cousin marriages is one of the causes leading to neurodevelopmental disorders among children...
LAHORE:A woman and her three daughters were tortured by four men in the limits of Sanda police on Sunday.The accused...
LAHORE:The government has failed particularly in controlling the price hike of essential commodities. These were the...