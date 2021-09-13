316 POs arrested in August

LAHORE:Vehari police arrested 316 proclaimed offenders, 312 drug dealers and 266 illegal arms dealers during the month of August.

At least 300 cases of crime against property were traced and 66 members of 21 gangs were arrested. Around 24 cases were registered against violation of Loudspeaker Act, 50 cases against violation of Tenancy Act, 372 cases against over speeding, 379 cases against power theft, 50 cases against firework, 25 cases against bogus number plate, 8 cases against open sale of petrol, 14 cases against substandard cylinders in vehicles, 3 cases against display of arms, 6 cases against Sheesha smoking and 23 cases were registered against gambling.