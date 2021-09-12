Elections for KP Cantonment boards today

PESHAWAR: The elections for the cantonment boards are being held today in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where around 169 candidates are vying for 137 general seats.

According to the provincial Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the election campaign for the polls ended on Saturday night.

In a press release, the ECP said the polling would start at 8am and continue until 5pm without any break.

Suhail Ahmad, spokesperson for the An ECP, said that the arrangements had been completed and election material provided to the polling staff.

The security personnel would be deployed at the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations, he added.

The official advised the candidates, voters and polling staff to adopt the standard operating procedures and other guidelines to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Sanitizers, thermal guns, face masks and other safety material would be provided to each polling station, he said, adding that the voters would be asked to observe social distancing rules.

There are nine cantonments in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where elections for general seats are being held today.

About 169 candidates are in the run.

The number of registered voters in the cantonments in KP stands at around 1,20,000.

Some 131 polling stations have been established for the polls.

Candidates running for general seats in Cherat cantonment in Nowshera district were elected unopposed.

The elections for five general seats in Peshawar cantonment, four in Nowshera, three in Risalpur, two in Mardan, three in Kohat, two in Bannu cantonment, two in Dera Ismael Khan, 10 in Abbottabad and two in Havelian Cantonment boards are being held today.