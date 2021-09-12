Twin cities log two more deaths, 412 new cases

Islamabad : Another two patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory died of the illness in the last 24 hours while as many as 412 new patients were diagnosed with the infection from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

It is alarming that the average daily positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region has been varying between six and 14 per cent for the last three to four weeks as in the last 24 hours, it has turned out to be 7.73 per cent in Rawalpindi district and around six per cent in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that to date, a total of 136,671 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities of which 2,018 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, as many as 253 new patients have been reported from ICT and 159 from Rawalpindi district.

The virus has so far claimed 886 lives from the federal capital from where the total number of confirmed patients so far reported has reached 102,347 of which 96,669 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from ICT dropped down to 4,792 on Saturday after recovery of 632 patients in the last 24 hours.

Confirmation of 159 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the tally to 34,324 of which 31,013 patients have recovered. The virus did not claim any life from the district in the last 24 hours though 1,132 patients belonging to Rawalpindi had already lost their lives due to the illness.