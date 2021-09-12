 
Sunday September 12, 2021
14-year-old hangs himself after scolding from mother

Karachi

Our Correspondent  
Sep 12, 2021
A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the Khokhrapar area on Saturday.

Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the property in DI Area and took the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The 14-year-old boy, Aun Ali, son of Abdul Qadir, and his sister were playing when the siblings collided with each other.

At this, their mother scolded the boy, who got disheartened and hanged himself to death. The police are investigating the incident from different angles.

