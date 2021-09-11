CDA reclaims 200 kanal land

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday carried out a major operation in Model Town to retrieve nearly 200 kanals of land from land mafia. The CDA sources said the operation was launched on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan who received reports of the land mafia’s activities in the area. “It is potential qabza mafia which was occupying state land for a housing society,” the CDA sources said adding that land worth Rs2 billion was to be handed over to the housing scheme by the mafia. The land mafia after occupying land had erected boundary wall along with raising some structure which was demolished during the operation with the help of heavy machinery. The Islamabad Capital Territory administration and Islamabad Police provided cover to the CDA enforcement team during the action. There are no reports of any resistance put up by encroachers.