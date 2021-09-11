Campuses to remain closed till 15th

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued a notification on Friday that all public and private schools across the province will remain closed until September 15, 2021 in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases and instructions issued by the NCOC. Meanwhile, HED Punjab in a notification also announced the closure of public and private colleges, degree awarding institutes and universities in 15 selected districts until September 15, 2021. As per notification, all higher education institutions in Districts Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan will remain closed till September 15, 2021. While the institutions in the remaining districts will follow staggered attendance schedule. “All the authorities concerned shall ensure the adherence to COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.
