 
Saturday September 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Campuses to remain closed till 15th

Lahore

Saturday, Sep 11, 2021

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued a notification on Friday that all public and private schools across the province will remain closed until September 15, 2021 in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases and instructions issued by the NCOC. Meanwhile, HED Punjab in a notification also announced the closure of public and private colleges, degree awarding institutes and universities in 15 selected districts until September 15, 2021. As per notification, all higher education institutions in Districts Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan will remain closed till September 15, 2021. While the institutions in the remaining districts will follow staggered attendance schedule. “All the authorities concerned shall ensure the adherence to COVID-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

More From Lahore

  • Call to fix PCR test fee

    LAHORE:A meeting of PMA Lahore was held at PMA House on Friday. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami presided over the meeting. The...

  • Pak student’s honour

    LAHORE:Fajr Khan, a head girl at a school in DHA, has been appointed as vaccine ambassador for the Dutch Public Health...

  • Uplift schemes

    LAHORE:The PDWP approved three development schemes of Livestock & Dairy Development and Agriculture Sectors with an...

  • Basharat assures lawyers of resolving issues

    LAHORE:Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister...

  • 36 die from corona in Punjab

    LAHORE:Around 36 patients died from coronavirus in Punjab, including nine from City, while 1,705 new cases were...

  • Govt working to make next elections fair: Sarwar

    LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that in order to make next elections fair, the government is...

More From Latest