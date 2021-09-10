Cops directed to ensure security to Chinese workers

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer, Upper Kohistan, Arif Javed on Thursday directed the police force to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals working on the 4300 megawatts Dasu Hydropower project.
“The security of foreign nationals working on this mega energy project is our prime responsibility and you must provide them foolproof security at any cost,” said the District Police Officer.
He was speaking at the monthly crime meeting at Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.
The deputy superintendent of police and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting and presented their performance report.
The district police officer asked the SHOs to launch a crackdown against outlaws and narcotics peddlers across the district.
“Though our district is overall peaceful, the narcotics peddlers and outlaws wanted by police in heinous crimes might be taken to justice with any further delay,” Javed said.
The District Police Officer. asked the head of the police stations, DSPs and investigation officers to get local elders
and clerics involved in their efforts to end the old enmities launched between different tribes and families.
