Road blocked against power load-shedding

LANDIKOTAL: Residents on Wednesday blocked Pak-Afghan Highway in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district to record their protest against the prolonged power loadshedding.

A number of Khugakhel tribesmen were holding banners inscribed with slogans to provide them at least 12 hours electricity and cut off the double power lines from those who had connected their electricity supply lines from more than one power line.

The protesters, led by Landikotal bazaar traders’ union president Jafar Khan Shinwari, chanted slogans against the Wapda authorities.

They said that Landikotal Wapda grid station staff completely cut off their electricity a week ago. Jafar said all the tube-wells had stopped working, which created a drinking water problem.

The protesters also demanded the authorities to cut off double electricity lines from everyone who was abusing their influence. They said that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would keep the highway blocked for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, station house officer (SHO) Ishrat Khan and additional station house officer Hikmat Khan held talks with the protesters. The road was reopened after the protesters were assured that their demands would be addressed.