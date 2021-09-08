Dengue infects Mansehra tehsil

MANSEHRA: A group of doctors on Tuesday found a large number of people of the Darband tehsil of Mansehra to be suffering from dengue infection. The doctors observed the incidence of the dengue fever during their free-medical camp for the dengue fever patients in Darband. “We checked around 350 patients and almost 50 percent of them were suffering from dengue fever,” Dr Adil Zahir told reporters. He said “this area is under severe grip of the dengue virus.