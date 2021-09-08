Drugs seized, ‘smuggler’ held

NOWSHERA: The police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics and seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested the alleged traffickers on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Waqas Rafiq said that the police had barricaded the road for checking the vehicles to prevent smuggling of narcotics, weapons and other contrabands in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police station.
He said that the police signaled a truck (LPJ-2795) to stop for checking.
Upon thorough checking, the police recovered 12.6 kilogram hashish, 11.4 kilogram heroin and 6.3 kilogram opium from the secret cavities of the vehicle.
The alleged smuggler identified as Arshad Ali, a resident of Sheikhupura, was arrested The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
