Covid kills 35 more in Sindh

Thirty-five more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,021 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the coronavirus infection reaching 7,030 in the province.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday 17,668 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,021 people, or six per cent of those screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.
