IG for cases against protesters who block roads

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that those who blocked roads through protests or sit-ins did not deserve any leniency therefore there should be no delay in registration of cases and legal actions against such protestors and miscreants. He issued these instructions in a letter issued to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province on Monday.

He added that often ambulances and other emergency services vehicles get stopped due to road blockades by protestors. The smooth flow of traffic on highways and other roads in all districts of the province should not be affected in any way, he said. IG further said that if the protesters were government employees then letters should be written to the departments concerned for departmental action against them.