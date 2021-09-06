Govt fulfilling all promises: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was gradually fulfilling all its promises, made with masses, and it would come up to people’s expectations.

PM Imran Khan’s government would continue to fight against corruption, poverty, unemployment, and improve the lives of the poor, he said while speaking to a private news channel. Farrukh said the self-centred opposition was only making efforts to protect their looted money, adding, they did nothing for the poor people and they should realise that these tactics would not work to get people’s support in future.