PNCA to organise special Defence Day programmes

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise special online programmes to pay tribute to National heroes on Pakistan Defence Day to be observed today (Monday).

According to PNCA, national songs programmes would be presented, featuring renowned singers Mahmooda Qamar, Owais Niazi and Hameel Rajput.

A short stage play would also be presented titled ‘Wafah Ki Rahi’.

Renowned artists would perform in play including Anjum Habibi, Nargis Mansoor, Dildar Khan, Janat Khan, Abu Bakar Hussain and Namira Javed.

The online programmes would commence on 11 am on the PNCA social media page. The online programmes would be hosted by Manazer Hussain.