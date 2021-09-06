Development authorities asked to complete master plans soon

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Malik Asad Ali Khokhar has directed all the development authorities in Punjab to complete their master plans within the stipulated time frame and remain focused on development activities.

He was presiding over a meeting of development authorities in the committee room of Housing Department to review their performance. Additional Secretary Umer Farooq and Director Generals of development authorities belonging to Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala attended the meeting.

The minister directed to meet the revenue targets of the development authorities besides presenting the data about last three years revenue collection. The minister further directed to take stern action against illegal housing societies and devising strategies for better land management, urban planning and resolving traffic engineering issues in their respective jurisdiction. He appreciated the working of Gujranwala Development Authority and lauded their efforts for achieving the revenue collection targets more than 300 percent.