Man kills wife over domestic issue

GUJRANWALA: A man killed his wife with a sharp-edged knife over domestic issue at Sharifpura.

Nasreen, 40, exchanged harsh words with her husband Shakeel, who killed her with the knife.

UNDER-CONSTRUCTION ROAD PROJECT: Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmad Ghumman Saturday visited the under-construction Gujranwala to Sheikhupura Road project and showed his displeasure over slow pace of work.

He asked authorities concerned to avoid delay in the completion of the project. He said all possible resources should be utilised to ensure rapid development activities on this important public welfare development project.

SE Highways Rai Muhammad Nawaz, Director Development Rao Taslim Ahmed, representative of the consortium Muhammad Amjad and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said in view of the importance of this project we all have to fulfill our national

responsibilities dutifully and ensuring the immediately removal of all obstacles, the construction work on it should be continued without any hindrance.

He directed the officers concerned the portion of the road within the limits of Gujranwala district should be completed on priority basis.

MAN DIES IN ACCIDENT: A man died in a collision between two motorcycles at Gakhar Mandi.

Muhammad Arshad, 60, was travelling on his

motorcycle and near Baneki Cheema another motorcyclist hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.