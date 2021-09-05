AJK cabinet pays homage to Syed Ali Geelani

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet held a special meeting at the Prime Minister Secretariat under the chair of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday to pay homage to former Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani.

Sardar Qayyum strongly condemned snatching and disrespecting the dead body of late Syed Ali Geelani by the Indian forces in a tight military siege by imposing curfew to stop the people from attending his funeral.

The Cabinet highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to project the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at the international level.

Addressing the Cabinet, Sardar Qayyum paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani and said the late leader had devoted his life to the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and protected the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Hurriyat leader's death is an irreparable loss as he was the true voice of the Kashmiris and iconic leader of the liberation movement, he said, adding that Syed Ali Geelani suffered incarceration and torture for his whole life by the Indian occupation forces but remained committed to the cause of the Kashmir liberation. The Prime Minister said that India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the Kashmiris for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination.

He said India, despite all means of repressions, has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people. The Prime Minister appealed to the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities and massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.