GB woos investors to hospitality sector

Islamabad : Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khurshid has said following the prime minister’s tourism vision, the country can retire its debt through the revamping of infrastructure and creation of facilities for tourists.

“Investors are encouraged to come and we will facilitate them. The government of GB is also focusing on the development of new cities while ensuring preservation of the environment,” he told the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony here for the five-star Pearl-Continental Hotel in the scenic Hunza Valley.

The representatives of the Pakistan Services Limited and Road & Story signed the MoU documents.

Chief Operating Officer of the Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi said the PC Hunza would open its doors to both travellers and adventure enthusiasts soon.

He said the hotel overlooking the turquoise-blue Attabad Lake and surrounded by the majestic Karakoram Mountains promised premium hospitality to visitors.

Director of Road & Story Yasar Rashid said his organisation’s mission was to develop quality hotels and resorts while protecting the natural environment, uplifting local communities and helping to transfer latest construction technologies in the area.

He added that Road & Story was in the process of developing Pakistan’s first tourism city, amusement park, high altitude international training grounds and ski resorts in northern areas. The event was attended by Bank Alfalah CEO Atif Bajwa and other high-profile dignitaries.