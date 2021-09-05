Importance of Hijab highlighted on World Hijab Day

LAHORE : While observing World Hijab Day, Jamaat Islami launched various programmes on Saturday for creating awareness and mass mobilisation for promoting Hijab not only as religious obligation for Muslim women but also their fundamental right to choose it as part of their dress.

Workers of JI and its organisations of women, students, lawyers, workers, etc. held meetings, walks and seminars to highlight the importance of Hijab in protection of women’s honour and protection besides holding mass contact campaigns in houses, markets and public places distributing pamphlets to counter anti-Hijab and anti-Islam propaganda of the west.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq emphasised that Hijab is not an obstacle to development of society but the much needed source of protecting women’s respect and security. He said in fact Hijab is the crown of a woman as it was part of the most noble and sacred women in Muslim history. He was addressing an international Hijab Conference here Saturday organised by JI women wing and addressed by women leaders from abroad. The noted speakers included International Muslim Women's Union President Dr Samiha Raheel Qazi, JI Women’s Secretary General Durdana Siddiqui, Dr Rukhsana Jabeen, Rabia Tariq, Dr Humaira Tariq, Samina Saeed, Dr Zubeida Jabeen, Director Family Welfare Forum Aafia Sarwar, Dr Mumtaz, Dr Asiya Shabbir Mansoori, Dr Samina Khokhar, Ms Noorul Ain Khan, Sadia Farooq, MPA Syeda Zahra Naqvi, MPA Farhat Farooq and Sadaf Ali.

Sirajul Haq said in this age of cultural conflict in the garb of countering terrorism, Muslim women have a greater responsibility to promote Hijab and counter enemy propaganda. He expressed satisfaction that despite full-fledged propaganda against Hijab and Islamic dress code, the culture of Hijab is becoming common in the world especially in the west. He said Muslim women idealise the noble and sacred ladies like Hazrat Khadija and Hazrat Fatima (RA) who observed complete Hijab. He noted that the West made its women a mere production worker in factories and an object of pleasure for men, while Islam has elevated women to a privileged and precious member of the society.

He said enemies of Islam are attacking its ideology and ‘our family system in the garb of terrorism and backwardness, urging Pakistani women to come forward to protect their ideological foundations and identity’. He said it was the pious and committed women who taught the children of Kashmir and Palestine the lesson of freedom and trained them to stand up to oppression. Afghan mothers encouraged children to defeat enemy forces of 50 countries having hundreds of times more weapon and fire power with sheer faith and commitment, he added.

JI Women Wing observes ‘Hijab’ Day: Ex-MNA and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing leader has said that ‘Hijab’ is not a threat but provides protect to women. “Hijab is need of every culture and society in the world and it gives sense of protection to women,” Ayesha Syed said while addressing a press conference in connection with the World Hijab Day which was observed on Saturday. She called upon the international community particularly the western world to give their biased attitude towards. “The JI Women Wing on this day expresses solidarity with all affected and victimised women across the world,” Ayesha Syed said. She asked the Government to make Hijab mandatory so that incidents of assault happening in the country are not repeated. She said those opposing culture of Hijab should needed to understand benefits of Hijab.

“The counties faces destruction not due to economic crisis but due to moral deterioration,” Ayesha Syed said. She said that seminars, conferences and other events were held across the country in connection with Hijab Day. Other JI Women Wing leaders including Sakina Shahid, Nuzhat Bhatti and Rukhsana Ghazanfar were also present on the occasion.