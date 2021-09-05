Suspect arrested for impersonating ASP, offering fake government jobs

On the complaint of an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh has busted a network of fraudsters involved in offering fake government jobs as well as preparing fake job offer letters.

Officials said that they had received a complaint from ASP Aleena Rajpar (currently posted as Hyderabad City sub-divisional police officer), daughter of Aijaz Hussain Rajpar, claiming that some unknown person had created her fake Facebook profile, on which the person had uploaded her photographs and posted some fake job offers.

She said that from the same Facebook account a job advertisement was posted for starting a law enforcement-based agency and organisation (Crime Investigation Branch) within Sindh.

She explained that the advertisement asked people to apply in order to join the force, for which purpose the WhatsApp number 0336-0129737 was provided, and it was being used by the admin of the WhatsApp group ‘Crime Investigation Branch, Sindh’.

During the course of verification and enquiry, the undersigned recorded the statement of the complainant, who disclosed that a fake Facebook ID in her name was created by some unknown person and was being misused by uploading fake job offers in different WhatsApp groups and on other social media platforms.

As per the complainant, this unknown person has been impersonating her and using her name to scam people, which has been affecting the reputation of the police department due to the aforementioned illegal activities of the criminal-minded person.

During the course of enquiry, the undersigned sent a request for the call detail record of 0336-0129737, which showed that the number was active in the area of Tando Bagho, Badin, and was registered in the name of Khubaib, son of Ismail Memon.

During the course of enquiry, it transpired that the number was available on WhatsApp with the name Yasir Ismail Memon, and the WhatsApp group ‘Crime Investigation Branch, Sindh’ was also created with the same number.

It also transpired that the person created forged documents and WhatsApp accounts to persuade people to apply for and to ask them to work for his fake Crime Investigation Branch.

Accordingly, upon the approval of the competent authority, a raiding party constituted by the assistant director and incharge of the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Hyderabad, under the supervision of the undersigned, reached the house of Muhammad Ahmed, alias Yasir Memon, after a proper Roznamcha (daily diary) entry at the Tando Bagho Badin police station.

The officials asked for the father of Muhammad Ahmed, alias Yasir Memon, on which he came with his sons Muhammad Ahmed, alias Yasir Memon, and Khubaib.

The undersigned introduced himself and his team, and also informed about the purpose of the visit. On asking about the Facebook account and mobile number, the suspect admitted that the mobile and WhatsApp number was in his use, and he voluntarily produced his phone with one SIM bearing the number 0336-0129737.

Thereafter, the undersigned apprehended the suspect and seized his phone. Then Muhammad Ahmed, alias Yasir Memon, was brought to the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Hyderabad police station for further enquiry.

The details of the recovered incriminating article is as under that was seized in the presence of witnesses: a mobile phone with one SIM bearing the number 0336-0129737, WhatsApp configured on 0336-0129737 and a Facebook account connected with the email account aleenarajper [email protected]

Thereafter, the initial analysis of the recovered mobile phone showed that a WhatsApp account was found configured on the number 0336-0129737, through which the suspect had created the WhatsApp group ‘Crime Investigation Branch, Sindh’, through which he chatted to persuade people to apply for and to ask them to work for his fake Crime Investigation Branch.

From the chats it was also found that people were asking for government job offer letters, and the suspect also shared forged government letters through WhatsApp.

In view of the above-mentioned circumstances and evidences, it has been established that Muhammad Ahmed, alias Yasir Memon, had committed punishable offences. Hence, upon the permission from the competent authority, a case has been registered against the suspect.