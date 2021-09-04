The lost glory of Shikarpur

Shikarpur, a historical city also known as the Paris of Sindh, has played a vital role in the economic and educational uplifting of the region. Historically, numerous administrative posts were headed by people from Shikarpur. The city also one of the largest trade centres in the region. Similarly, its solid-waste management, drainage systems and its clean and well-developed roads were exemplary. The covered market, known as Dkah Bazaar, was a great model of art due to its pure teak woodwork. The city was also once famous for its pickles, which were exported across the globe.

Unfortunately, in the 21st century, the city has lost its glory. Most of the educated people have migrated to bigger cities for a better life style. Because of poor waste management, outdated drained lines and improper landfills the water quality across the city has been severely affected. Where the total dissolved solids (TDS) level of potable drinking water ranges from 250 to 300, the existing TDS level of the city’s water is over 500. This in turn has affected the quality of the pickles. The state of libraries is also dismal. In short, remedying the problems facing Shikarpur requires extraordinary measures. The city administration has made some headway, but it is high time that the government and the civil society all join in to restore the glory of the city.

Nuzair Jamro

Shikarpur