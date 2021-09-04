Unfair charges

On Tuesday, when Islamabad was drenched and Rawalpindi was flooded after the rains, the electricity metre installed outside my house caught fire, and I was without electricity all night. In the morning, when the Islamabad Electric Supply Company(IESCO) head office was informed about the burnt metre, I was asked to deposit Rs50,000 for a new one.

Despite my protests that the burning of the metre was not my fault, the department was adamant that I make the advance payment to have a new meter installed. I wish to know why unprotected metres with naked cables been installed in the open and why must consumers be made to pay for no fault of theirs.

Abdul Qadir Haye

Islamabad