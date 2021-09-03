Girl drowns in Indus River

MANSEHRA: A young girl drowned in the Indus River in the Kotli Nusratkhel area of Torghar district on Thursday.

Fazima, 12, according to eyewitnesses, jumped into the Indus River to recover her watercooler when the gushing water swept her away. The local divers had failed to to fish out her body despite hours of rescue efforts. According to locals, many women have drowned in the Indus River during the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of wagon owners’ association have warned the National Highway Authority of launching agitation if the roads which were in a highly dilapidated condition were not re-carpeted.

Jan Alam, the president of the association, said that transporters were paying huge taxes to the government but roads in the district were broken and causing them huge financial losses.