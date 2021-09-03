JUI leader says life miserable under PTI rule

MINGORA: Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, provincial head of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e- Islam (JUI), Maulana Attaur Rahman, on Thursday said lawlessness, anarchy and inflation had made life miserable for the common people.

Addressing a press conference here at Swat Press Club, he said no mega development project had been initiated by the PTI’s government in the last three years.

“The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a failed project as the provincial government and PTI leaders through corruption and kickbacks collected billions of rupees, ‘’ he alleged , adding that the National Accountability Bureau chairman’s was only active to approve investigations in false cases against the opposition.

Replying to a question, he said that the Afghan Taliban, through their consistent efforts and gallantry had defeated the lone superpower, the United States of America, and had proved that no one could defeat the brave Afghans.

“In the past, the United Kingdom and the now-defunct USSR were also defeated by the Afghans. We hope that Emarat-e-Islamia will be the peaceful and ideal government for the Muslim Ummah”, he said.

He alleged that the government was being run by the establishment and Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members were mere puppets.

“We strongly reject the idea of electronic voting machines and ask the powerful corridor to play a neutral role in politics. Democracy is the future of Pakistan, and free and fair election, along with independent media are vital to democracy”, he maintained. Earlier, a local notable, Dr Malik Qaiser Khan, announced to join the JUI on the occasion.