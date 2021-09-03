Captive freed, kidnappers arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: A captive was set free and four alleged kidnappers were arrested soon after they picked a citizen Sheikh Maltoon area on Thursday.

One Ibrarud Din was picked by four persons with arms in a hiace coach, but the police later chased the men and intercepted them. The captive was recovered and four persons were arrested. Meanwhile, six proclaimed offenders and four accomplices were arrested and arms recovered from them in raids while another 39 suspects were arrested at nakabandis. The cops also recovered one Kalakov, seven pistols, and drugs from the arrested POs.