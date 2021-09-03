PAL seminar on Balochi language

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organised an online ‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ seminar titled ‘Expression of Pakistaniat in Balochi Language.’

Eminent scholar Dr. Mujahid Qasim Baloch and Prof. Dr. Zinat Sana presided over the seminar whereas Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar was chief guest on the occasion.

Renowned writers and scholars Dr. Hamid Baloch, Karim Bakhsh Zawraj Buzdar was guest of honour, said a news release issued here.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousaf Khushk, eminent scholar Dr. Tahir Hakeem, Rakhshanda Taj, Tariq Rahim, Shakoor Zahid, Nasreen Hussain Baloch and Tanveer Wadar shed light on various aspects of the topic. The seminar was moderated by Dr. Zia ur Rehman Baloch.

PAL has scheduled various national seminars, ‘mushairas’ and conferences to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan in connection with Independence Day.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousaf Khushk said for the first time; more than 75 literary events were being organized to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the country. He said seminars and literary events were being organized online due to COVID-19 pandemic.