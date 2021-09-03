Pindi logs two deaths, 749 cases in twin cities

Islamabad : Another 749 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that is the fourth highest number of cases reported in a day from the region during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 outbreak while another two patients have died of the illness from Rawalpindi that has taken death toll from the twin cities to 1,968.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that to date, a total of 132,624 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 122,303 patients have recovered. On Thursday, there were a total of 8,353 active cases of the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

According to details, another 394 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT after which the total number of patients confirmed positive from the federal capital has jumped to 99,910 of which 92,860 patients have so far recovered. The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 866 patients from the federal capital had already died of COVID-19. After the addition of 139 active cases to the existing pool, the number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 6,184 on Thursday.

On the other hand, after the death of two more COVID-19 patients from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll became 1,102 while 355 new patients were tested positive taking the tally from the district to 32,714 of which 29,443 had recovered. On Thursday, there were 2,169 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 118 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,051 were in isolation at their homes.