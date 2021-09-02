In-camera briefing: Int’l community should give Taliban a chance, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Fearing scores of threats in the wake of recent political developments in Afghanistan, Chairperson Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Sherry Rehman has demanded that the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament to be convened to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Attributing the voice of the parliament as great power, she hoped that the voice of the Parliament will send a strong message to the world community, adding, “We have been accustomed to the practice of devising a policy in closed doors and its pronouncement.” she commented while talking to media after in-camera session of the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

Senator Sherry Rehman recalled that the PPP would convene the joint sessions of the parliament on national issues for creating harmony when it was in power, adding that all issues, including a refugee issue should be discussed in the parliament.

She showed her apprehensions towards the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as Covid-19 situation in Afghanistan is alarming. She added that International organizations had warned about the food crisis in Afghanistan in September-October. She said that no one should be considered favorite in Afghanistan and there was a need to support all ethnic and linguistic groups in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the In-Camera meeting of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs was held under the chair of Senator Sherry Rehman, which had a briefing on Afghanistan situation by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Other than briefing on Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also shared his recent visit to different countries in the backdrop of recent developments in Afghanistan with the Senate committee.

According to insider source, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the committee that Pakistan had been hosting more than three million Afghan refugees for last three decades, adding that Pakistan played a positive and constructive role in the evacuation process from Afghanistan and the international community appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan.

He added, “The International Community should keep engaged with the Taliban.” He said that Taliban should be given a chance and if Afghanistan was left alone there would be a civil war in the country.

Talking to newsmen after the in-camera session, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the committee was taken into confidence on the Afghanistan situation, adding, “I had answered the questions of the members of the committee.”

Though he did not share the details of the briefing with the newsmen, he said the committee members appreciated Pakistan’s diversified efforts in the current situation of Afghanistan either be it country’s role in evacuation process, peace efforts or humanitarian assistance.